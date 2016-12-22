5TH LEAD Merkel says she is "proud" of Germans' response to Berlin attack By Friederike Heine and Andrew McCathie, dpa

Berlin (dpa) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "proud" of the German people‘s "level-headed" response to the Berlin Christmas market attack as a nationwide hunt was under way for the perpetrator.



"In the past few days I have been very proud of how level-headed the majority of people reacted to this situation," Merkel said, alongside Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and Justice Minister Heiko Maas.



The three were briefed on the investigation by the federal criminal police.



The fingerprints of a suspect being sought in the truck attack, as well as other evidence pointing to him, were found in the vehicle, de Maiziere said.



German authorities are urgently seeking Anis Amri, a Tunisian national whose immigration papers were found inside the truck used to plough through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.



Police were carrying out raids across the country, but mainly in the capital and in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Amri is known to have spent time.



They raided a refugee home in Emmerich, in North Rhine-Westphalia, where Amri lived at one point after arriving in Germany last July, as well as a Berlin mosque known to authorities as a hub for radical Islamists, according to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.



Police also searched a coach in the south-western city of Heilbronn after they received a tip-off, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor‘s office said during a brief statement, adding that no arrests had been made during any of Thursday‘s raids.



Searches were also under way elsewhere in Europe. Danish police said they searched a port and a ferry in northern Denmark after a tip-off that Amri had been sighted there, but the search did not yield any results.



The Christmas market that Amri allegedly ploughed a truck through on Monday evening, on the square around Berlin‘s landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, reopened Thursday surrounded by concrete barriers.



The suspect‘s mother Nour al-Huda has called on him to surrender. She told dpa that she had last spoken to her son late Sunday, a day before he allegedly committed the attack. Al-Huda added that she could not imagine her son was capable of such a crime.



Europe‘s most wanted man, who used several aliases and faced deportation from Germany after his asylum request was denied in June, is believed to have fled the scene of Monday‘s attack, which left 48 people injured.



The dead included the truck‘s Polish driver, who was found shot in the cabin, as well as 31-year-old Italian national Fabrizia Di Lorenzo and Israeli national Dalia Elyakim. Some of the injured are still in a life-threatening condition.



"Italy pays tribute to Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an exemplary citizen killed by terrorists. An emotional nation shares the grief of the family," Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter on Thursday.



German authorities have issued a wanted poster for Amri offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros (104,000 dollars) for help in his capture and which described him as possibly being "violent and armed."



Amri, who had been living in Berlin since February, has been on the security forces‘ radar for some time. He had been under surveillance until September and had been the subject of a investigation for a possible terrorism plot.



A German media reports said security authorities had suggestions from surveillance material that he had once offered to members of the nation‘s Islamist scene to act as a suicide bomber.



But the authorities believed the information was not sufficient to detain him.



Amri is also said to have had contacts with the network of a recently arrested Islamist preacher Abu Walaa from the western German city of Hildesheim.



Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Christmas market attack. The extremist group has frequently taken credit for terrorist incidents it had little or no connection to.



Amri, who is on the USÂ no-fly list, had also researched how to build explosive devices online and communicated with Islamic State, the New York Times reported, citing a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Germany had been working to deport Amri since June but the authorities had lacked valid identity papers, and Tunisia had disputed whether he was even a citizen of the country, Jaeger said.



However, the North African country did eventually agree to send replacement papers. They arrived on Wednesday, two days after the attack.



