3 arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting terrorist group

Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Karlsruhe, Germany (dpa) - Three Germans of Syrian descent were arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of supporting Ahrar al-Sham, a major hardline Islamist faction fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The prosecutor‘s office in Karlsruhe, which deals with all terrorism-related cases, said that the three men - aged 36, 36 and 39 - had been arrested in Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Berlin on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organization.

One of the suspects is thought to have provided cash and technical support to the group, while another is suspected of organizing a pickup truck and an ambulance for AhrarÂ al-Sham‘s fighters, the prosecutor‘s office said.

 

