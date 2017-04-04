2ND LEAD IOC disappointed over NHL decision; organizers remain hopeful By John Bagratuni, dpa
Berlin (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday voiced disappointment that the National Hockey League will not send its stars to the 2018 Games while local Games organizers in South Korea have not given up hope.
"This must be a huge disappointment for the players who definitely wanted to play at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. The IOC feels very sorry for the athletes," the IOC said in a statement.
Organizing committee spokeswoman Nancy Park said the Pyeongchang 2018 team remains hopeful that a solution can be found.
The NHL said Monday it will not break up its its 2017-18 season to allow players to play for their countries at the Games, and added it considers the matter "officially closed."
Monday‘s announcement came after another meeting between officials from the NHL, the ruling ice hockey body IIHF and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in which reportedly financial concessions were made to the NHL.
The IOC said the IIHF "had offered the same conditions to the NHL as at previous Olympic Games, where the insurance and travel costs were covered" but also said "it obviously cannot treat a national commercial league better than not-for-profit International Sports Federations which are developing sport globally."
It is not clear whether the NHL will allow clubs to decide on Olympic participation of their players.
The NHL participated at the last five Olympics since 1998 with 706 players overall, with especially Canada, the US, Finland, Sweden Russia and the Czech Republic fielding many players from the strongest league in the world.
Ice hockey is a major sport at the Olympics, and many NHL stars including Russia‘s Alexander Ovechkin had aimed to play in Pyeongchang.
The players‘ association NHLPA said "the players are extraordinarily disappointed and adamantly disagree with the NHL‘s shortsighted decision to not continue our participation in the Olympics."
Players also slammed the NHl decision, with Swedish New York Randers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist tweeting "a huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted" and adding: "Most of all, disappointing for all the players that can‘t be part of the most special adventure in sports."
Canada goalkeeper Carey Price of the Montreal Canadians said the decision was a shame for young players and accused the NHL and club owners to have seen "dollar signs" while neglecting the human aspect.
"The world takes part and we want to shine our light, too," he said.
The IOC insisted that the ice hockey tournament in Pyeongchang would also be a success without the NHl stars.
"The ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will nonetheless be a very exciting one, because the players from all the other professional ice hockey leagues and their athletes will participate, and will be very much welcomed by their Olympic teams," the IOC said.
While feeling sorry for the affected players, Germany federation president Franz Reindl agreed, saying the Olympic tournament it "gives nations with fewer NHL players opportunities.
"When 100 NHL players are missing the rest will be more balanced," Reindl said.
