24 civilians killed in Turkish airstrike inÂ Syria, 16 soldiers die

Istanbul (dpa) - A Turkish airstrike in the Islamic State controlled city al-Bab has killed 24 civilians, including seven women and 10 children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.



Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised to 16 the number of soldiers killed on Wednesday in battles with Islamic State around the city. It was the heaviest single-day loss for Turkey in the neigbouring country.



Since the start of Turkey‘s ground offensive in Syria in August, 37 Turkish soldiers have died. There is no exact figure of casualties among Syrian rebel factions, who are fighting alongside Ankara‘s troops.



Defence Minister Fikri Isik said 1,005 members of Islamic State have been "neutralized" by Turkey in the past four months, but this figure cannot be independently verified.



Ankara launched operation Euphrates Shield to fight Islamic State and also Kurdish groups which have established autonomous zones in northern Syria amid the chaos of the civil war.



Turkey is wary of growing Kurdish nationalism as it continues to fight the Kurdistan Workers‘ Party (PKK) on its own soil, a war that has been ongoing for more than 30 years.



The Syrian government has called Turkey‘s offensive as an occupation, a term Ankara rejects.



