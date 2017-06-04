1ST LEAD World reacts to London terrorist attacks By dpa correspondents

London (dpa) - A number of world leaders and other high-profile figures have condemned Saturday night‘s terrorist attacks on London. A selection of quotes:



"I‘m thinking with sympathy and solidarity in these hours of our British friends and all those in London ... Today, regardless of all barriers, we are united in horror and grief, but also in determination."



- German Chancellor Angela Merkel



"This was a deliberate and cowardly act on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."



-Â London Mayor Sadiq Khan



"Attacks in London are shocking and anguishing. We condemn them. ... My thoughts are with families of the deceased and prayers with the injured."



- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi



"Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected."



-Â Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon



"Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London."



- Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull



"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"



- US President Donald Trump



"In the face of this new tragedy, France is at Britain‘s side more than ever. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."



- French President Emmanuel Macron



"Praying for London"



- US pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester two weeks ago was attacked by a suicide blast that killed 22 people



"Shocked and saddened by the news from London. Strongly condemn the attacks. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected."



- Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila



