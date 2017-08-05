1ST LEAD UN mission to return 'gradually' to Libya, new envoy says By Badr Mohammed and Ashraf al-Azabi, dpa

Tripoli (dpa) - A United Nations‘ mission, which left Libya in 2014 due to unrest in the country, will return "gradually" to the capital Tripoli,Â the UN‘s new internationalÂ envoy for Libya said on Saturday.



"The mission will work along with Libyan institutions with the aim of providing the required logistical and technical support," Ghassan Salame said.



The Lebanese diplomat had arrived in Tripoli earlier Saturday for his first visit to the dividedÂ country since he was appointed just over a monthÂ ago.



He met with Fayez Serraj, the headÂ of aÂ UN-backed government based in Tripoli.



"I would like to inform Mr al-Serraj and the Libyans that we are with them and on their side to work so that the next months and next year will be a year of stability in an independent, united Libya," he said at a joint press conference with Serraj.



LibyaÂ descended into chaos following the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.



The oil-rich country is governed by three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in the eastern city of Tobruk.



In 2014, several diplomatic missions left Libya due to a surge in violence.



The UN mission has since been operating from neighbouring Tunisia.



Salame is dueÂ later Saturday to travel to eastern Libya, where a rival administration is based. He willÂ hold there talks with AgilaÂ Saleh, the head of theÂ elected parliament there.



As the UN envoy for Libya, Salame succeeded German diplomat Martin Kobbler.



Last month, Salame took part in talks in Paris brokered by France between Serraj and his rival Khalifa Haftar, the chief of Libya‘s self-styled national army in eastern Libya.



At the time, the rival leaders agreed to a nationwide ceasefire, excluding the fight against terrorist groups, and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.



Serraj said on Saturday he had discussed with Salame the outcome of the Paris talks.



"We agreed that the need has become more pressing than at any time before to reach an urgent political solution to the crisis in Libya," Serraj added.



"This requiresÂ that all political sides rise to the level of national responsibility," he said without elaborating.



He also called on the UN to provide logistical and technical support for the proposed elections.



Last year, the Serraj governmentÂ took power in Tripoli,Â amid international hopes it would be ableÂ toÂ re-establish stability and stop expansion by the Islamic State extremist group in the country.



However, HaftarÂ and the Tobruk-based parliament have refused to recognize the Tripoli government.



