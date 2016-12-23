1ST LEAD Two men arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning attack By Marc Kalpidis, dpa

Duisburg, Germany (dpa) - Special forces have arrested two men in the western German city of Duisburg on suspicion of planning an attack, police said early Friday.



The 28 and 31-year-old Kosovo-born brothers were suspected to have been planning an attack on a shopping centre in Oberhausen.



"We‘re urgently investigating how far the preparations had got and whether more people were involved," police said.



The news comes as police hunt the Tunisian man suspected of having driven a truck through a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.



According to police in Duisburg, a tip-off from a security source led authorities to beef up their presence in Oberhausen‘s Centro shopping centre and the neighbouring Christmas market at around 6pm (1700 GMT).



Earlier, police had spoken of an armed operation at the shopping centre lasting several hours, but gave no details on the exact nature of the deployment.



"We can‘t comment on that at the moment," a police spokesman said at the time. Shortly afterwards the arrest of the two men was announced.



