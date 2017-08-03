1ST LEAD Report: US special counsel impanels grand jury in Russia probe By Anne K Walters, dpa
Washington (dpa) - The investigation into Russian interference in the USÂ presidential election has entered a new phase as the special counsel leading the probe has impanelled a grand jury, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The move by special counsel Robert Mueller will allow him to take sworn testimony, issue subpoenas and potentially bring charges.
A lawyer for Trump said he was unaware of the grand jury, but said that the White Hous would continue to cooperate with Mueller.
"Grand jury matters are typically secret," attorney Ty Cobb said. "The White House favours anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly."
Senate and House of Representative committees, as well as an independent counsel, are investigating whether there was collusion during the election between members of President Donald Trump‘s campaign and Moscow to try to influence the outcome of November‘s vote.
The USÂ intelligence community concluded that Russia hacked Democratic Party emails in a bid to undermine Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and benefit Trump, the Republican candidate.
Lawmakers have expressed concern that Trump could attempt to interfere with Mueller‘s probe or seek to oust him, and two senators on Thursday filed a bill that would make it more difficult for the president to do so.
Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Thom Tillis introduced the measure that would allow a judicial review if the special counsel were removed and allow him to be reinstated if there were no good cause for dismissal.
