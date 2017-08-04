1ST LEAD Report: Netanyahu ex-aide to appear as state witness in graft cases By Stefanie Jaerkel, dpa

Tel Aviv (dpa) - Benjamin Netanyahu‘s former chief of staff has signed an agreement with state prosecutors to appear as a state witness in two corruption cases against the Israeli prime minister, Haaretz daily and other Israeli media reported Friday.



In return for his cooperation, Ari Harow is reportedly due to receive a less severe penalty for other offences that police are currently investigating.



Netanyahu is under investigation for accepting illegal gifts from business associates and for attempting to exert unlawful influence on media coverage in Israel.



According to the media reports, the first case centres on the premier and his wife Sara, who are suspected of accepting gifts of cigars and champagne worth hundreds of thousands of shekels (4 shekels are worth slightly more than 1 dollar) from an Israeli Hollywood producer.



Netanyahu is believed to have assisted the producer with the extension of his US visa in 2014.



In the second case, Netanyahu is being investigated for allegedly negotiating favourable coverage of himself in the government-critical Yediot Aharonot newspaper with its publisher. Recordings of the talks with the publisher were partially reported by Israeli media.



The conservative prime minister is also connected to a third investigation over the planned billion-dollar purchase of three German submarines. Netanyahu is not considered a suspect, but he is tied to the case through his personal legal counsel David Schimron.



"We completely reject the unfounded allegations against the prime minister," a statement posted on Netanyahu‘s Facebook page late Thursday read. "The witch hunt, whose goal is the replacement of the government, is at its peak."



The statement asserts that the investigations are condemned to fail because there is nothing to find.



