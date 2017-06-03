Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
Espresso der Extra-Klasse


Center Parcs - der Familienkurzurlaub im Internet!


ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿
Hotelsuche in 
 

1ST LEAD Panama Papers scandal looms large in Malta parliamentary election By Herman Grech and Annette Reuther, dpa

Malta
03.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Valletta (dpa) - Voters in Malta cast their ballots for a new government on Saturday in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat one year ahead of schedule amid a corruption scandal connected to the Panama Papers document leak.

Approximately 52 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes by 2 pm (1200 GMT). Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of June.

The election comes at the end of a bitter campaign that saw Muscat under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.

Muscat and opposition leader Simon Busuttil, 48, both former members of the European Parliament, cast their votes on Saturday afternoon. Recent polls showed the prime minister approximately five percentage points ahead.

Muscat‘s governmentÂ has been in hot water as a result of the Panama Papers, a massive data leak out of the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in April 2016 that detailed how money was being funneled to shell companies in tax havens.

The leak revealed that Muscat‘s Chief of StaffÂ Keith Schembri and former energy minister Konrad Mizzi owned secret companies abroad.

Muscat says he called a snap election to eliminate economic uncertainty, but the opposition insists claims of corruption will not dissipate through a popular vote.

The Nationalist Party also produced documents that it claims show that Schembri received kickbacks from a controversial cash-for-passports scheme, while Mizzi is said to have benefited personally from a power station project.

Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi have strongly denied the claims.

The election is taking place weeks after the country‘s controversial tax policies came under scrutiny in a journalistic probe called Malta Files.

Polls opened at 7 am (0500 GMT)Â Saturday and close at 10 pm. First results are expected on Sunday around noon.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht Ã¶ffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
ï»¿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Malta
24.05.2017
Valletta (dpa) - Foreign intelligence services have informed Malta about alleged Russian meddling in Malta‘s upcoming generalÂ election, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Wednesday.At issue are allegations that Muscat‘s wife, Michelle,
weiter
Europe
02.06.2017
Berlin (dpa) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU) have strengthened their lead in an opinion poll released on Friday, about four months before the national election. Support for the CDU and their Bavarian-based
weiter
Europe
01.06.2017
Berlin (dpa) - Germany‘s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) attempted on Thursday to take the political high ground on security from Chancellor Angela Merkel as the country gears up for a national election in September.SPD chief Martin Schulz,
weiter
Malta
02.06.2017
Ist Malta eine Steueroase? Vor den Wahlen in dem kleinsten EU-Land wollen alle Kandidaten dieses Image abschÃ¼tteln. Und die Regierung hat einen anderen Skandal am Hals.Valletta (dpa) - Inmitten von Steuerparadies-VorwÃ¼rfen wÃ¤hlt Malta diesen
weiter
Europe
03.06.2017
London (dpa) - The leaders of Britain‘s two main parties appeared on national television on Friday, just under a week before parliamentary elections, eager to prove their Brexit credentials. In a special edition of the BBC programme "Question
weiter
Europe
02.06.2017
Berlin (dpa) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU) have strengthened their lead in an opinion poll released on Friday, about four months before the national election. Support for the CDU and their Bavarian-based
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
1ST LEAD 92 per cent of voters cast their ballot
Valletta (dpa) - A total of 92 per cent of Malta‘s eligible voters cast their ballot on Saturday as the island nation decides whether to give it‘s Labour Party a second mandate.The figure, given out by the Electoral Commission as polls
1ST LEAD Panama Papers scandal looms large in
Valletta (dpa) - Voters in Malta cast their ballots for a new government on Saturday in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat one year ahead of schedule amid a corruption scandal connected to the Panama Papers document
Malta heads to polls after bitter campaign
Valletta (dpa) - Malta heads to the polls on Saturday after claims of corruption forced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to seek a new mandate almost a year before new elections were due.The election comes at the end of a bitter campaign that saw Muscat
BACKGROUND Small country, low taxation: Is Malta
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s tax regime has been put on the spot by the May 19 release of the Malta Files, a journalism consortium‘s study of tax data which describes the Mediterranean island as "a pirate base for tax avoidance inside the
PREVIEW Malta heads to polls amid corruption
Prime Minister Muscat called snap elections for June 3 amid accusations that his close aides and wife own offshore assets and that Malta is an EU tax haven. Will a strong record on growth and jobs be enough for voters to look past the
1ST LEAD Russian meddling alleged in upcoming
Valletta (dpa) - Foreign intelligence services have informed Malta about alleged Russian meddling in Malta‘s upcoming generalÂ election, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Wednesday.At issue are allegations that Muscat‘s wife, Michelle,
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
Malta
"Malta" is an island country in the Mediterranean Sea that lies south of the island of Sicily, Italy. The country is an archipelago, with only the three largest islands (Malta, GÄ§awdex or Gozo, and Kemmuna or Comino) being inhabited.
Malta
"Malta" (), officially the "Republic of Malta" (), is a Southern European country and consists of an archipelago situated centrally in the Mediterranean, 93 km south of Sicily and 288 km east of Tunisia, with the Strait
Qormi
__NOTOC__Qormi by night, as seen from Marsa."Qormi" or "CittÃ  Pinto" ( ) is a city in Malta with a population of 16,576 (as of November 2005), which makes it the third largest locality in Malta. The town is located southwest of Valletta, in the
Cospicua
"Cospicua" () is a double-fortified harbour city on the Mediterranean island of Malta. It is the largest of the Three Cities. It was also given a title as "Citta" Cottonera", but erroneously the title is now used to define the whole region. It is
Birkirkara
"Birkirkara" or "B"Kara" is a city of 21,775 inhabitants (as of November 2005) in central Malta. It is the largest and most populous city on the island and consists of four autonomous parishes: St Helen, St Joseph, Our Lady of the Carmel and St Mary.
Tarxien
"Tarxien" (or "Ä¦al Tarxien") is a small village found in the southern part of Malta.tymolog"Tarxien" is a small village in the south east of Malta. The etymology of the village may be a corruption of one of two words: "Tirix", meaning a large
Wetter

Valletta


(04.06.2017 03:52)

17 / 29 °C


05.06.2017
17 / 29 °C
06.06.2017
19 / 27 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

Agenda - The Week Ahea ...
Schwerpunkte der Plena ...

Casualties Reported Af ...
Putin Says He Discusse ...

EXTRA Police confirm L ...
CHRONOLOGY Recent terr ...

IOC outlines new indep ...
Olympic medals at Toky ...

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum