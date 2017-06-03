1ST LEAD Panama Papers scandal looms large in Malta parliamentary election By Herman Grech and Annette Reuther, dpa

Valletta (dpa) - Voters in Malta cast their ballots for a new government on Saturday in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat one year ahead of schedule amid a corruption scandal connected to the Panama Papers document leak.



Approximately 52 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes by 2 pm (1200 GMT). Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of June.



The election comes at the end of a bitter campaign that saw Muscat under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.



Muscat and opposition leader Simon Busuttil, 48, both former members of the European Parliament, cast their votes on Saturday afternoon. Recent polls showed the prime minister approximately five percentage points ahead.



Muscat‘s governmentÂ has been in hot water as a result of the Panama Papers, a massive data leak out of the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in April 2016 that detailed how money was being funneled to shell companies in tax havens.



The leak revealed that Muscat‘s Chief of StaffÂ Keith Schembri and former energy minister Konrad Mizzi owned secret companies abroad.



Muscat says he called a snap election to eliminate economic uncertainty, but the opposition insists claims of corruption will not dissipate through a popular vote.



The Nationalist Party also produced documents that it claims show that Schembri received kickbacks from a controversial cash-for-passports scheme, while Mizzi is said to have benefited personally from a power station project.



Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi have strongly denied the claims.



The election is taking place weeks after the country‘s controversial tax policies came under scrutiny in a journalistic probe called Malta Files.



Polls opened at 7 am (0500 GMT)Â Saturday and close at 10 pm. First results are expected on Sunday around noon.



