1ST LEAD Malta's Labour Party wins election by a landslide By Herman Grech, dpa
Malta
04.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party cruised to a landslide victory on Sunday in a major vote of confidence for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, despite the claims of corruption that dogged his government.Â
Party projections showed the Labour Party won 55.2 per cent of the vote against the centre-right Nationalist Party‘s 44 per cent, much higher than the five per cent projections reflected in polls.Â
Muscat, 43, saw off the challenge from Simon Busuttil, 48,Â after a tense four-week election campaign in which the prime minister was under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.
"The people have confirmed their trust in this movement, despite it being the target of one of the most negative campaigns in our country‘s history," Muscat told thousands of supporters who gathered outside the party headquarters.
Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating council presidency of the European Union until the end of June.
Party projections showed the Labour Party won 55.2 per cent of the vote against the centre-right Nationalist Party‘s 44 per cent, much higher than the five per cent projections reflected in polls.Â
Muscat, 43, saw off the challenge from Simon Busuttil, 48,Â after a tense four-week election campaign in which the prime minister was under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.
"The people have confirmed their trust in this movement, despite it being the target of one of the most negative campaigns in our country‘s history," Muscat told thousands of supporters who gathered outside the party headquarters.
Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating council presidency of the European Union until the end of June.
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party cruised to a landslide victory on Sunday in a major vote of confidence for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, despite the claims of corruption that dogged his government.Â Party projections showed the Labour
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party is heading towards a second mandate Sunday, with opposition leader Simon Busuttil conceding defeat within an hour of vote counting.Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, 43, has seen off a challenge from Busuttil,
Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party is heading towards a second mandate, according to the first counts from party agents early Sunday.Joseph Muscat, 43, has seen off a challenge from Simon Busuttil, 48, from the centre-right Nationalist
Valletta (dpa) - A total of 92 per cent of Malta‘s eligible voters cast their ballot on Saturday as the island nation decides whether to give it‘s Labour Party a second mandate.The figure, given out by the Electoral Commission as polls
Valletta (dpa) - Voters in Malta cast their ballots for a new government on Saturday in snap parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat one year ahead of schedule amid a corruption scandal connected to the Panama Papers document
Valletta (dpa) - Malta heads to the polls on Saturday after claims of corruption forced Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to seek a new mandate almost a year before new elections were due.The election comes at the end of a bitter campaign that saw Muscat
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
"Malta" is an island country in the Mediterranean Sea that lies south of the island of Sicily, Italy. The country is an archipelago, with only the three largest islands (Malta, GÄ§awdex or Gozo, and Kemmuna or Comino) being inhabited.
"Malta" (), officially the "Republic of Malta" (), is a Southern European country and consists of an archipelago situated centrally in the Mediterranean, 93 km south of Sicily and 288 km east of Tunisia, with the Strait
__NOTOC__Qormi by night, as seen from Marsa."Qormi" or "CittÃ Pinto" ( ) is a city in Malta with a population of 16,576 (as of November 2005), which makes it the third largest locality in Malta. The town is located southwest of Valletta, in the
"Cospicua" () is a double-fortified harbour city on the Mediterranean island of Malta. It is the largest of the Three Cities. It was also given a title as "Citta" Cottonera", but erroneously the title is now used to define the whole region. It is
"Birkirkara" or "B"Kara" is a city of 21,775 inhabitants (as of November 2005) in central Malta. It is the largest and most populous city on the island and consists of four autonomous parishes: St Helen, St Joseph, Our Lady of the Carmel and St Mary.
"Tarxien" (or "Ä¦al Tarxien") is a small village found in the southern part of Malta.tymolog"Tarxien" is a small village in the south east of Malta. The etymology of the village may be a corruption of one of two words: "Tirix", meaning a large
|
Valletta
(05.06.2017 01:44)
18 / 29 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News