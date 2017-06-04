1ST LEAD Malta's Labour Party wins election by a landslide By Herman Grech, dpa

Valletta (dpa) - Malta‘s Labour Party cruised to a landslide victory on Sunday in a major vote of confidence for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, despite the claims of corruption that dogged his government.Â



Party projections showed the Labour Party won 55.2 per cent of the vote against the centre-right Nationalist Party‘s 44 per cent, much higher than the five per cent projections reflected in polls.Â



Muscat, 43, saw off the challenge from Simon Busuttil, 48,Â after a tense four-week election campaign in which the prime minister was under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.



"The people have confirmed their trust in this movement, despite it being the target of one of the most negative campaigns in our country‘s history," Muscat told thousands of supporters who gathered outside the party headquarters.



Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating council presidency of the European Union until the end of June.



