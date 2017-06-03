1ST LEAD Libyan forces claim key area from rival militias By Badr Mohammed and Ashraf Azabi, dpa

Benghazi, Libya (dpa) - Forces aligned with Libya‘s strongman Khalifa Haftar on Saturday captured a major central area from rival militias, a military official said.



"The region of Jufra, including its military base, has been completely liberated," head of Haftar‘s army operations, Brigadier Abdul Salam al-Hasi, said in a statement. No other details were provided.



Haftar is the chief of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which is aligned with an administration based in Libya‘s far eastern city of Tobruk.



The LNA media office said its troops had captured an unspecified number of militiamen and military hardware in the fighting for Jufra. No casualties were given.



In recent months, pro-Haftar forces have gained ground from competing militia, signalling the army general‘s resolve to expand control in the strife-torn country.



Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 overthrow of long-time autocrat Moamer Gaddafi, who ruled the North African country for more than four decades.



Jufra, considered Libya‘s military capital under Gaddafi, is strategically important because it gives easy access to major Libyan areas including the capital Tripoli and the coastal city of Sirte.



Both Tripoli and Sirte are currently under the control of forces aligned with a rival UN-backed government.



The alleged takeover of Jufra comes a day after the LNA said its forces had seized three towns in Jufra following clashes with the so-called Benghazi Defence Brigades, a militia of Islamists that were last year driven out of the eastern city of Benghazi by Haftar‘s loyalists.



The Third Force militia, believed to be linked to the UN-backed government, was also active in Jufra.



Libya is divided between three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in Tobruk. The oil-rich country has been awash with armed militias and weapons since Gaddafi‘s toppling.



