1ST LEAD Libyan forces claim key area from rival militias By Badr Mohammed and Ashraf Azabi, dpa
Europe
03.06.2017
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Benghazi, Libya (dpa) - Forces aligned with Libya‘s strongman Khalifa Haftar on Saturday captured a major central area from rival militias, a military official said.
"The region of Jufra, including its military base, has been completely liberated," head of Haftar‘s army operations, Brigadier Abdul Salam al-Hasi, said in a statement. No other details were provided.
Haftar is the chief of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which is aligned with an administration based in Libya‘s far eastern city of Tobruk.
The LNA media office said its troops had captured an unspecified number of militiamen and military hardware in the fighting for Jufra. No casualties were given.
In recent months, pro-Haftar forces have gained ground from competing militia, signalling the army general‘s resolve to expand control in the strife-torn country.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 overthrow of long-time autocrat Moamer Gaddafi, who ruled the North African country for more than four decades.
Jufra, considered Libya‘s military capital under Gaddafi, is strategically important because it gives easy access to major Libyan areas including the capital Tripoli and the coastal city of Sirte.
Both Tripoli and Sirte are currently under the control of forces aligned with a rival UN-backed government.
The alleged takeover of Jufra comes a day after the LNA said its forces had seized three towns in Jufra following clashes with the so-called Benghazi Defence Brigades, a militia of Islamists that were last year driven out of the eastern city of Benghazi by Haftar‘s loyalists.
The Third Force militia, believed to be linked to the UN-backed government, was also active in Jufra.
Libya is divided between three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in Tobruk. The oil-rich country has been awash with armed militias and weapons since Gaddafi‘s toppling.
"The region of Jufra, including its military base, has been completely liberated," head of Haftar‘s army operations, Brigadier Abdul Salam al-Hasi, said in a statement. No other details were provided.
Haftar is the chief of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which is aligned with an administration based in Libya‘s far eastern city of Tobruk.
The LNA media office said its troops had captured an unspecified number of militiamen and military hardware in the fighting for Jufra. No casualties were given.
In recent months, pro-Haftar forces have gained ground from competing militia, signalling the army general‘s resolve to expand control in the strife-torn country.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 overthrow of long-time autocrat Moamer Gaddafi, who ruled the North African country for more than four decades.
Jufra, considered Libya‘s military capital under Gaddafi, is strategically important because it gives easy access to major Libyan areas including the capital Tripoli and the coastal city of Sirte.
Both Tripoli and Sirte are currently under the control of forces aligned with a rival UN-backed government.
The alleged takeover of Jufra comes a day after the LNA said its forces had seized three towns in Jufra following clashes with the so-called Benghazi Defence Brigades, a militia of Islamists that were last year driven out of the eastern city of Benghazi by Haftar‘s loyalists.
The Third Force militia, believed to be linked to the UN-backed government, was also active in Jufra.
Libya is divided between three competing governments - two in Tripoli and one in Tobruk. The oil-rich country has been awash with armed militias and weapons since Gaddafi‘s toppling.
Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
Israel
02.06.2017
Europe
02.06.2017
Europe
03.06.2017
Europe
28.05.2017
Israel
02.06.2017
Europe
02.06.2017
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
NACHRICHTEN
London (dpa) - Europe‘s big cities are increasingly on high alert for terror attacks. Here are some of the most recent.MANCHESTER, BRITAIN, May 22, 2017: A suspected suicide bomber kills 22 people, including children, and injures 59 following a
London (dpa) - London‘s Metropolitan police have confirmed that a crash at London Bridge and stabbings at nearby Borough Market late Saturday are terrorist incidents.A stabbing reported in south London‘s Vauxhall area later is not
London (dpa) - Prime Minister Theresa May said apparently linked incidents in central London late Saturday were being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."Armed police opened fire during a stabbing incident at Borough Market after
London (dpa) - Prime Minister Theresa May says apparently linked incidents in central London are being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."
Mexico City (dpa) - Members of a German symphony orchestra are going ahead Saturday with their "Tear Down This Wall" concert along the US-Mexico border despite being banned from playing on the US side.The Dresden Symphony Orchestra originally wanted
Warsaw (dpa) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to show their support for gay rights, with police putting the crowd at 13,000 and organizers saying that 50,000 had attended.The Equality Parade, or Parada Rownosci, was
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
REISEPORTAL
Pyeongchang, South Korea (dpa) - The International Olympic Committee advanced plans on Thursday to set up an independent anti-doping testing system following the drugs scandal in Russian sports.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is also set to
Berlin (dpa) - Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be made from recycled material as local organizers called on the Japanese population to donate "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" for the purpose."The organizing committee aims to
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
|
Burgas
(04.06.2017 03:52)
18 / 23 °C
|
|
|powered by wetter.com
Stock News