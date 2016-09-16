1ST LEAD Leaders seek to set EU on new course, restore trust after Brexit blow By Alexandra Mayer-Hohdahl, dpa

Bratislava (dpa) - EU leaders were crafting Friday a new vision for the future of their bloc, at a summit in Bratislava where they were asked to be "brutally honest" given public disillusion with the European Union and Britain‘s shock decision to withdraw.



"We are in a critical situation," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as she arrived for the talks in the Slovakian capital. "This is about showing through deeds that we can become better."



Officials say the Brexit vote has highlighted how much trust citizens have lost in the EU and that to regain it, the bloc has to more convincingly address its population‘s main concerns.



The 27 leaders, who were meeting Friday without Britain‘s Theresa May, will be asked to craft priorities around the themes of migration, terrorism and globalization - the areas that European Council President Donald Tusk, who is chairing the informal summit, has identified as EU citizens‘ top concerns.



"We haven‘t come to Bratislava to comfort each other," Tusk said. "The only thing that makes sense is to have a sober and brutally honest assessment of the situation."



"Anybody who says now that things are just fine in Europe needs new glasses," Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel added. "If we talk about nothing and stonewall, ... it‘s useless for us to be here."



The idea is for the leaders to produce a "Bratislava roadmap" of actions to be taken over the six months that will lead in March to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, an EU founding pact.



Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel spoke of "re-boosting Europe," but Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern warned against expecting "big revolutions."



Merkel called for better action on security, the fight against terrorism, growth and job creation, and defence. French President Francois Hollande underlined the need for the EU to be a global economic power and to "give hope" to its youth.



Germany and France have been fuelling a new push for stepped-up military cooperation in the EU - long a taboo subject because of British resistance.



Hollande said his country cannot be "alone" in taking the lead on European defence, as it has in recent years together with Britain.



Leaders are expected to discuss concrete areas where they could cooperate, with a single headquarters for EU civilian and military missions being mooted. But some member states are still cautious on the issue.



Both the leaders of Lithuania and Sweden warned Friday against the idea of going as far as creating a European army, amid concerns that such a project could duplicate the work already being done by NATO.



On the migration front, the leaders will be asked in Bratislava to deploy guards and equipment to the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, as part of efforts to clamp down on migrant flows.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has taken the toughest stance against migrants, said in a pre-summit interview that EU fences would be the "solution" for the migration problem.



Whatever priorities are identified, the leaders are expected to work on them at their upcoming regular summits in Brussels, but also during another informal summit in Malta at the end of the year.



"We all want to show unity and we all want to show that this is [a] unique project," Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said. "We need to continue in this project."



