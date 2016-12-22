1ST LEAD Italy MPS bank's recapitalization has failed, state rescue looms By Alvise Armellini, dpa
Europe
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online
Rome (dpa) - Italy‘s Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the eurozone‘s most troubled lender, announced Thursday that it failed to bolster its capital base, paving the way for a state rescue and its de-facto nationalization.
MPS, founded in 1472 and considered the world‘s oldest lender, came bottom in recent European banking stress tests. It needs to raise 5 billion euros (5.2 billion dollars) by the end of the month to make up for large-scale write downs on a mountain of bad loans.
In a statement carried by the ANSA news agency, the Tuscan lender said that its four-day attempt to raise the 5 billion euros, which ended at 2 pm (1300 MGT), "did not end successfully."
On the Milan stock exchange, MPS shares ended the day‘s trade down by 7.5 per cent, to just over 15 euros.
Overnight, the Tuscan bank said it collected less than 2.5 billion euros through debt-equity swaps, and that no major investor had responded to its recapitalization bid, giving a strong hint about its looming failure.
The debt-equity swap - through which investors owed money by the bank would accept to be compensated with shares - will be cancelled, MPSÂ said. The swap could be repeated under less favourable terms as part of a state rescue.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni was expected to chair a cabinet meeting to approve an emergency decree in the coming hours. His government secured approval from parliament on Wednesday to spend up to 20 billion euros to shore up MPS and other weak banks.
According to financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, MPS‘ rescue will take "two-three months." Corriere della Sera, another daily, accused the government of failing to act sooner, arguing that the need for a bailout had been clear "for at least three years."
Italian authorities were expected to negotiate the terms of the intervention with the European Union and European Central Bank. Because EUÂ rules say bank rescues cannot be wholly financed by the taxpayer, some MPS investors were likely to lose some of their money.
The issue is highly sensitive, because up to 40,000 retail customers who bought MPS bonds, often without being informed about the financial risk, could lose lifetime savings. The government is likely to offer them at least some compensation.
The economy ministry, already owner of a 4-per-cent stake in MPS, was set to become its leading shareholder. Several reports said it would draft a new restructuring plan for the lender, which could revise decisions on the disposal of the bank‘s bad loans portfolio.
