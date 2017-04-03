1ST LEAD Germany's top luxury carmakers BMW, Mercedes top world profit ranking By Andrew McCathie, dpa
Berlin (dpa) - Germany‘s top luxury carmakers, BMW and Daimler, were the most profitable auto groups in the world last year, according to a study obtained by dpa.
However, the study by London-based professional services group Ernst & Young (EY) warned that global carmakers faced slowing sales as the world‘s leading auto markets lose momentum.
While Germany‘s Volkswagen and its Japanese rival Toyota sold the most passenger cars in the world last year, BMW and Daimler - the manufacturer of luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles - chalked up the most profit, EY said.
Profit for the Munich-based BMW represented a 10-per-cent share of the group‘s total sales in 2016.
At the same time, Daimler‘s profit accounted for 8.4 per cent of the Stuttgart-based group‘s sales, the study found.
The strongest gain in 2016 sales for the global carmakers was in the world‘s biggest auto market, China, where sales rose by 9 per cent, EY said.
Sales in western Europe were also higher, but stagnated in the United States.
The study said that worldwide car sales rose by just 1 per cent in the first two months of the year.
"Growth is weakening because the US market is slowing, China is moving backwards, and Europe is losing momentum," said EY auto expert Peter Fuss.
Despite the emissions scandal that has engulfed Volkswagen since September 2015 when the company admitted to cheating on diesel emissions tests around the world, Europe‘s biggest auto manufacturer emerged last year as the world‘s number carmaker in terms of sales.
After selling 10.21 million cars last year, VW took the lead ahead of Toyota with 10.17 million vehicles and US-based General Motors with 10.01 million.
However, VW only managed to score the number 14 slot on EY‘s list of auto makers‘ profitability.
