Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt


ITS | Jahn | Tjaereborg


ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿ ï»¿
Hotelsuche in 
 

1ST LEAD Farage pushes for US ambassador job despite there being "no vacancy" By Helen Corbett, dpa

Europe
22.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
London (dpa) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has said there is "no vacancy" for the position of ambassador to the United States after president-elect Donald Trump endorsed eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage for the job.

But Farage, who is head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and was the first British politician to meet Trump in person after his election victory, is still pushing for the job.

May‘s office had offered a swift rebuff to Trump‘s recommendation, which was highly unusual considering that each country appoints its own overseas representatives and the role in question is already filled.

"There is no vacancy. We already have an excellent ambassador to the US," a government spokesman told the Press Association.

But Farage contends that his loyalty to Trump before his win, compared to many high-level British politicians who have only tempered their criticism of the president-elect since his shock victory, makes him the ideal candidate for the job.

After Trump tweeted that his ally "would do a great job" in the role, Farage claimed that the "political revolution of 2016" sparked by his successful campaign to leave the European Union requires a new order in Britain - and that the British prime minister is blocking it.

In a bid to bolster his chances, Farage penned an article on Tuesday for far-right news site Breitbart, whose former executive chairman Stephen Bannon has become one of the most controversial picks so far in Trump‘s new administration.

Farage wrote on the US site that he would "do anything to help our national interest and to help cement ties with the incoming Anglophile administration."

He criticized that "those who were openly abusive about Trump now pretend to be his friend."

Farage joked in the run-up to the US presidential election that he would like a role in Trump‘s administration.

But since meeting Trump in New York, he has been gunning for an official job as go-between.

After May‘s first phone call with president-elect Trump, a spokesman for May announced that they discussed maintaining a close relationship similar to that of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher and that Farage was not mentioned.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht Ã¶ffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
ï»¿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Europe
15.11.2016
London (dpa) - A Swedish lawyer for Julian Assange said he was not allowed to be present during the questioning of the WikiLeaks founder over a rape allegation, as Swedish prosecutors completed a two-day interview inside the Ecuadorian embassy in
weiter
Europe
21.11.2016
Brussels (dpa) - A UKIP-dominated party of eurosceptic lawmakers spent European Parliament grant money on surveys to gauge support for Brexit and now must repay 172,000 euros (183,000 dollars), according to a European Parliament Bureau statement
weiter
Europe
18.11.2016
Berlin (dpa) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosting a meeting of European leaders with US President Barack Obama Friday, as the leaders sought to get on the same page amid the surprise election of Donald Trump and the rising strength of
weiter
Europe
22.11.2016
Moskau (dpa) - Nemzow, Politkowskaja, Litwinenko: Immer wieder hat es in Russland Morde mit politischem Hintergrund gegeben. Meist waren Regierungskritiker die Opfer, vollstÃ¤ndig aufgeklÃ¤rt wurden die Taten selten. Eine Ãœbersicht Ã¼ber einige
weiter
Europe
16.11.2016
London (dpa) - The number of deaths caused by terrorism increased more than sevenfold in developed countries in 2015, as attacks orchestrated or inspired by the extremist group Islamic State spread across the world, according to the Global Terrorism
weiter
Europe
22.11.2016
Estambul, 22 nov (dpa) - Ante la fuerte oposiciÃ³n entre la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica, el partido gubernamental de TurquÃ­a, el AKP, anunciÃ³ hoy que retira la polÃ©mica propuesta de ley sobre delitos sexuales cometidos contra menores.La propuesta volverÃ¡ a
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
EU says tax officials can exchange bank account
Brussels (dpa) - Tax officials across the EU‘s 28Â member countries will now be able to automatically share names and balances on bank accounts as part of the bloc‘s effort to fight tax evasion, according to new rules approved by the
British investigation launched into UKIP's
London (dpa) - The UK Independence Party (UKIP) is being investigated by British authorities after the European Parliament accused the party of spending 172,000 euros (183,000 dollars) of EU funding on polling for its campaign to leave the
1ST LEAD SyrianÂ Kurdish leader shrugs off Turkish
Istanbul (dpa) - Turkey has issued arrest warrants for a number of Kurdish leaders, including SalihÂ Muslim, head of the main Kurdish party in Syria, and top figures in the armed KurdistanÂ Workers‘Â Party (PKK), the state-runÂ Anadolu news
No campaigners in Italy referendum threaten to
Rome (dpa) - Campaigners for a ‘no‘ vote in Italy‘s December 4 Italian constitutional referendum said Tuesday they are ready to challenge the final result if votes cast by Italians living abroad prove to be decisive.The threat
1ST European Parliament to debate freezing
Strasbourg, France (dpa) - European lawmakers meeting in Strasbourg were set to debate the suspension of EU membership talks with Turkey on Tuesday.The debate precedes a non-binding vote on Thursday and comes amid a heavy-handed post-coup crackdown
DEVELOPING Lufthansa taking legal action against
Berlin (dpa)Â - Lufthansa says it is seeking an injunction to stop a pilots‘ strike scheduled for Wednesday.A spokesman for the airline says that an employment tribunal in Frankfurt will decide later on Tuesday whether the strike can go
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
3RD LEAD Da Silva delights Brazil with vault gold;
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva won Olympic pole vault gold for hosts Brazil shortly before midnight to wrap up a Monday which started with Poland‘s Anita Wlodarczyk winning the hammer throw with another world record at the Rio
EXTRA Brazil's Da Silva shocks Lavillenie with
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago da Silva outfoxes mighty Renaud Lavillenie to claim a stunning pole vault gold for Olympic hosts Brazil.Da Silva soared a personal best 6.03 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd shortly before midnight to beat the
Wetter

MÃ¡laga


(22.11.2016 17:23)

11 / 15 °C


23.11.2016
9 / 16 °C
24.11.2016
7 / 15 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum