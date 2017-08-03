1ST LEAD Families pay tribute to German soldiers killed in Mali By Goeran Gehlen, dpa

Kassel, Germany (dpa) - The families of two German soldiers killed in Mali last month paid tribute to them in a church in the small town of Fritzlar on Thursday.



The service was held at Saint Peter‘s Church to pay tribute to the 33 and 47-year-old Bundeswehr soldiers, who had been stationed in army barracks in the German state of Hesse, where Fritzlar is located.



German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen lauded the soldiers as "experts in their field," stating that they were both "highly distinguished"Â and greatly experienced.



"We bow in appreciation of this ultimate sacrifice that they made in the name of the Federal Republic of Germany,"Â she said.



The two soldiers‘ Tiger attack helicopter crashed in July near the town of Tabankort in Mali‘s Gao region. Von der Leyen did not comment about the as of yet unknown cause of the crash.



They were conducting surveillance for the UNÂ peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the aftermath of violent clashes between armed groups Coordination des Mouvements de l‘Azawad and the Plateforme.



The deaths were the first losses for Bundeswehr troops in the country in almost two years.



