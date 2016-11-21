Skiurlaub- gÃ¼nstig mit FeWo-direkt
1ST LEAD EUÂ parliament: UKIP party must repay 172,000 euros for Brexit surveys By Monica Raymunt, dpa

Europe
21.11.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online  
Brussels (dpa) - A UKIP-dominated party of eurosceptic lawmakers spent European Parliament grant money on surveys to gauge support for Brexit and now must repay 172,000 euros (183,000 dollars), according to a European Parliament Bureau statement released Monday.

The UK Independence Party (UKIP), led by Nigel Farage, had campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union in the run-up to a June 23 referendum.

UKIPÂ members within the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE) breached the rules for European party financing by funding nine opinion polls in 2015 in the run-up to the British general election and the June 2016 referendum on Britain‘s exit from the EU, the European Parliament said.

The ADDE will now need to reimburse 172,655 euros of the amount that was advanced to the party in 2015.

Approximately 370,000 euros of pending grant money that had been allocated to the EU-critical group and to an affiliated foundation will also be cancelled, Green Party representative and bureau member Ulrike Lunacek said.

The EU‘s body of lawmakers awards annual grants to European political parties to cover operational costs, including meetings and conferences, publications, personnel and campaign costs related to European elections.

Under the parliament‘s financing rules, the money cannot be used to fund national political parties, national election campaigns or referendum campaigns.

 

Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
FEATURE That brief, shining moment when a country
The Olympic spirit is perhaps best in evidence when, for a brief, shining and historical moment, an outsider from a small nation grabs the glory with their first-ever medal.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Tears of joy, being overcome by emotion, instant fame,
Hungarian premier Orban: Budapest would be Â«one
Budapest (dpa) - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, currently attending the Rio Olympics, put in a word for Budapest‘s bid to host the 2024 summer games, promising a compact venue that would make "one large Olympic park" of Hungary‘s capital
Klinsmann praises oldie Hrubesch for work with
Berlin (dpa) - Former German national trainer Juergen Klinsmann called Olympic trainer Horst Hrubesch‘s work with his young football team "totally outstanding" as Germany heads into a gold medal final against hosts Brazil on Saturday.In remarks
NEWS FEATURE Furious Lavillenie hits out at Brazil
Thiago Braz da Silva won an improbable Olympic pole vault gold ahead of French top favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who is furious about the behaviour of the noisy crowd.Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva stunned French top favourite Renaud
3RD LEAD Da Silva delights Brazil with vault gold;
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago Braz da Silva won Olympic pole vault gold for hosts Brazil shortly before midnight to wrap up a Monday which started with Poland‘s Anita Wlodarczyk winning the hammer throw with another world record at the Rio
EXTRA Brazil's Da Silva shocks Lavillenie with
Rio de Janeiro (dpa) - Thiago da Silva outfoxes mighty Renaud Lavillenie to claim a stunning pole vault gold for Olympic hosts Brazil.Da Silva soared a personal best 6.03 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd shortly before midnight to beat the
