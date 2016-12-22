Skiurlaub- günstig mit FeWo-direkt
Center Parcs - der Familienkurzurlaub im Internet!


Bundesliga-Tickets mit Garantie!


Hotelsuche in 
 

1ST LEAD Egypt asks to delay West Bank settlement vote at UN Security Council By dpa correspondents

Israel
22.12.2016
By our dpa-correspondent and Europe Online    auf Facebook posten  Auf Twitter posten  
Tel Aviv/Washington (dpa) - Egypt requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled for Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department said, after coming under enormous pressure from Israel.

The Egyptians were "consulting with their Arab League partners about the text," US State Department spokesman John Kirby said. He added that he did not know "if or when a vote will be rescheduled."

US Secretary of State John Kerry‘s scheduled remarks on a vision for the Middle East were also postponed in light of the Egyptian move, Kirby said.

Earlier the Israeli government came out in full force against the vote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the US to veto the "anti-Israel resolution," while the country‘s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, said he expected "our greatest ally" to sink the document.

Kerry spoke by phone to Netanyahu on Thursday morning, as well as to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday night, according to Kirby. The secretary also spoke to the foreign ministers of Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

US president-elect Donald Trump denounced the resolution before the Egyptian decision to postpone the UN vote.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.

"This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis," Trump said in a statement.

The draft resolution, which Egypt had submitted on Wednesday night, condemns the settlements as a violation of international law and as a hurdle to implementing the two-state solution, according to media reports.

The global community, including the US and the UN, has long condemned settlement activity. The US had vetoed a similar draft resolution in 2011, saying it would further hinder Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The resolution comes amid the announcement last week that David Friedman, who has said that he does not think Israeli settlement activity is illegal, was named as the future US ambassador to Israel.

US President Barack Obama, with less than a month left in office, had called for a settlement freeze upon taking office in 2009, but continued expansion paved the way for sour relations with Netanyahu.

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the UN, had requested that the council take action on the settlements in October, saying that the Palestinians and their Arab partners were seeking a "clear course of action to confront this main obstacle to peace."

The peace process has been long frozen, and a last attempt, led by the US and supported by several global bodies, collapsed in 2014.

 

Kommentare zu diesem Artikel
 
Neuer Kommentar
Name *
Email * (wird nicht öffentlich angezeigt)
Kommentar
* Pflichtangaben
 
Diesen Artikel empfehlen
﻿
Absender Empfänger Nachricht (optional)
Name
E-Mail

Name
E-Mail
   
 
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema
 
Europe
22.12.2016
Berlin (dpa) - Die rechtspolitische Sprecherin der CDU/CSU-Bundestagsfraktion, Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, sieht nach dem EU-Urteil vom Mittwoch über die Vorratsdatenspeicherung keinen Handlungsbedarf in Deutschland. «Wir gehen davon aus, dass
weiter
Germany
22.12.2016
Berlin (dpa) - Bundesumweltministerin Barbara Hendricks (SPD) hat einen juristischen Sieg gegen die AfD erzielt. Die Partei darf nicht mehr behaupten, dass das Umweltministerium den Wahlkampf der US-Präsidentschaftskandidatin Hillary Clinton mit
weiter
Israel
22.12.2016
Tel Aviv, 22 dic (dpa) - El Gobierno israelí rechazó hoy la votación prevista esta tarde en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU de una resolución que exige el cese de la construcción de asentamientos en Cisjordania.Estados Unidos debe hacer uso de
weiter
Israel
22.12.2016
Tel Aviv (dpa) - The Israeli government has come out in full force against a UN Security Council vote scheduled Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called
weiter
Russia
22.12.2016
Vilnius (dpa) - Litauen hat in diesem Jahr nach Angaben des nationalen Cyber-Sicherheitsdienstes auf drei Computern von staatlichen Institutionen russische Spionage-Software entdeckt. Die Programme sollen Passwörter und Dokumente abgegriffen und
weiter
Europe
22.12.2016
Londres, 22 dic (dpa) - La primera ministra británica Theresa May instó hoy a las nueve millones de personas que viven en Londres a "seguir adelante como siempre" y a no dejarse "intimidar por los terroristas" tras el atentado del lunes en
weiter
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Nachrichtenportal
 
NACHRICHTEN
1ST LEAD Egypt asks to delay West Bank settlement
Tel Aviv/Washington (dpa) - Egypt requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled for Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department said, after coming under enormous
EXTRA US: Egypt asks to delay settlement vote at
Washington (dpa) - Egypt has requested a postponement of a UN Security Council vote scheduled Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank, the US State Department says. The Egyptians are "consulting with
EXTRA Trump urges veto of Israeli settlement
Washington (dpa) - US president-elect Donald Trump is calling for the veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank."The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council
Israeli government condemns settlement vote at
Tel Aviv (dpa) - The Israeli government has come out in full force against a UN Security Council vote scheduled Thursday on a draft resolution demanding a halt to settlement activity in the West Bank.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called
CORRECTION SIDEBAR Israeli woman missing after
Tel Aviv (dpa) - An Israeli woman who was reported missing in Berlin after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market is dead, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Thursday.The missing woman was identified Wednesday by the Israeli
SIDEBAR Israeli woman missing after Berlin truck
Tel Aviv (dpa) - An Israeli woman who was reported missing in Berlin after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market is dead, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Thursday.The missing woman was identified Wednesday by the Israeli
 
Tipps der Redaktion aus dem Reiseportal
 
REISEPORTAL
Israel
"Israel" (Hebrew: מדינת ישראל "Medinat Yisra-el"; Arabic دولَة إِسرائيل "Dawlat Isrā"īl") is a small yet diverse Middle Eastern country with a long coastline on the eastern
Israel
"Israel" (; , "Yisrā"el"; , "), officially the "State of Israel" (Hebrew: , "Mīnat Yisrā"el"; , "), is a parliamentary republic in the Middle East locat on the eastern shore of the
Lod
|arname=اَلْلُدّْ|meaning=|founded=|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=center|population=67,000|popyear=2007|area_dunam=12226|mayor= Ilan Harari}}"Lod" (; , "al-Ludd"; Greco-Latin "Lydda") is a city located on the
Dimona
|arname=ديمونة|meaning=|founded=1955|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=south|population=33,600|popyear=2007|area_dunam=29877|pushpin_map=Israel|latd=31 |latm=4|longd=35 |longm=2|mayor=Meir Cohen}}Dimona is a centre for
Safed
|arname=صفد|meaning=Lookout (from the Hebrew root "tzafa")|founded=|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=Tzfat|altOffSp=Tsfat, Tzefat, Zfat, |district=north|population=28,500|popyear=2007|mayor=Ilan Shohat|pushpin_map=Israel north
Dimona
|arname=ديمونة|meaning=|founded=1955|type=city|typefrom=|stdHeb=|altOffSp=|altUnoSp=|district=south|population=33,600|popyear=2007|area_dunam=29877|pushpin_map=Israel|latd=31 |latm=4|longd=35 |longm=2|mayor=Meir Cohen}}Dimona is a centre for
Wetter

Tel Aviv-Jaffa


(23.12.2016 08:33)

10 / 17 °C


24.12.2016
9 / 15 °C
25.12.2016
10 / 15 °C
powered by wetter.com
Stock News

banner

banner

banner

banner

banner

© europe online publishing house GmbH, Weiden, Germany, info@europeonline-magazine.eu | Impressum