1ST LEAD 92 per cent of voters cast their ballot in Malta election By Herman Grech, dpa

Valletta (dpa) - A total of 92 per cent of Malta‘s eligible voters cast their ballot on Saturday as the island nation decides whether to give it‘s Labour Party a second mandate.



The figure, given out by the Electoral Commission as polls closed at 10pm (8pm CET), shows a decrease of one per cent in comparison to the 2013Â general election. Â



An indication of the results is expected on Sunday around 12 midday.



Surveys showed the country‘s Labour Party enjoying a five per cent lead over the centre-right Nationalist opposition though up to 22 per cent said they were still undecided.



The election came at the end of a bitter campaign that saw Prime Joseph Muscat under siege for retaining his chief of staff and a prominent minister who were accused of having secret companies in Panama.



Muscat, 43, said he called the snap election to eliminate economic uncertainty, but the opposition leader Simon Busuttil, 48, insisted the serious corruption claims will not go away through a popular vote.



In a statement at the end of the voting process, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca called on political parties to fix the division they created.



Malta, the smallest member of the European Union with around 430,000 residents, holds the rotating council presidency of the European Union until the end of June.



