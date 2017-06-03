12 detained in Liverpool as far-right, anti-fascist protesters clash

London (dpa) - Police in the north-western English city of Liverpool detained 12 people on Saturday as they dispersed clashing groups of far-right and anti-fascist protesters at a planned English Defence League (EDL) march.



Merseyside Police said officers used their power under Britain‘s Public Order Act to disperse the crowd "amid rising tension" to protect public safety "following a counter-protest by left-wing groups."



Several hundred anti-fascist protesters opposed the march by the smaller EDL group, with some of them sitting down on the road to block the EDL members.



The EDL reportedlyÂ said it had planned the march to highlight issues including the threat of "Islamist terrorism."



Around 200 police, including mounted officers, were deployed as the two groups stopped traffic in the city centre, the Liverpool Echo said.



The two groups threw tomatoes, bananas, bottles and other objects at each other, the newspaper said, while Deputy Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said some anti-fascist protesters were "seen to throw darts, and flares were also activated."



"Following a number of arrests for public order offences and increasing animosity between both groups the decision was made to disperse those involved in the EDL procession in the interests of the safety of those working, living and visiting the city centre," Foulkes said in a statement.



Most of the protesters were from other areas and were escorted by police to trains leaving the city, he said.



